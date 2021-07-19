Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS:FNNNF opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84. Finnair Oyj has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.02.

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 30 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy and 29 under lease.

