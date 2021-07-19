Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 37.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018,201 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 5.4% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $522,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,952,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,399,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,040,000 after acquiring an additional 62,693 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS traded down $4.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.56. The company had a trading volume of 74,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.