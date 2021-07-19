Fantom (FTM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.91 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $440.07 million and approximately $23.91 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013282 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.41 or 0.00775236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

FTM is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

