F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.77. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in F.N.B. by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

