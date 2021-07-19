Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.94. 564,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,100,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

