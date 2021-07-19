Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Down 6.1%

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.58 and last traded at $43.62. 14,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 153,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $101,112,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $41,986,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $40,036,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $34,242,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $26,142,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

