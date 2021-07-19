Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Lowered by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,181,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,925,934 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 6.6% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned about 3.53% of Expedia Group worth $891,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $157.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.13.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

