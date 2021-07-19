Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Raised by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 152.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726,100 shares during the quarter. Exelixis comprises 5.6% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $27,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Exelixis by 388.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,028 shares of company stock worth $8,240,174 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

