ExclusiveCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $552.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $527,791.06 and approximately $552.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0902 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001403 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000241 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008526 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001496 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.