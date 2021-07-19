Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €31.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.27 ($36.79).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €29.21 ($34.36) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.82.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

