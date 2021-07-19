Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,373 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,165,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,229,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,409,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

