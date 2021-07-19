Evercore ISI Cuts The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,250.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAM. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,219.80.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM opened at $925.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $629.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,025.88.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 28,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $1,545,057.28. Also, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 500,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,412 shares of company stock valued at $50,934,982. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.