Evan Spiegel Sells 471,617 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 471,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $30,721,131.38.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -6.97.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Generation Bio by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

