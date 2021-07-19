Evan Spiegel Sells 471,617 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 471,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $30,721,131.38.
Shares of GBIO stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -6.97.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Generation Bio by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
