Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $341.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $341.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $299.56.

NYSE:ESS opened at $328.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $329.56.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

