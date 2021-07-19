Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Irving F. Lyons III Sells 2,609 Shares

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESS stock opened at $328.33 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $329.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 85.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.