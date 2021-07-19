Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,522 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 383,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,038,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,219,000 after acquiring an additional 240,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 660,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 49,329 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

WTRG opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.36.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

