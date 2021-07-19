Erste Group Lowers Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to Hold

Erste Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amadeus IT Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.28.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 42.56%. The business had revenue of $598.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

