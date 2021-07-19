Erste Group Lowers Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to Hold

Erste Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amadeus IT Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.28.
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.