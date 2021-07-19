Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ERINQ remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 57,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. Erin Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Get Erin Energy alerts:

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Erin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.