Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS ERINQ remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 57,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. Erin Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
About Erin Energy
