Eric Smit Sells 5,000 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $52,150.00.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Shares of EGAN opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.71 million, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.29. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth $114,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

