Equities Analysts Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

KNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$8.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.53. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.93 and a 1 year high of C$9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.