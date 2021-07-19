Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.45 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

