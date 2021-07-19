Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

EQNR traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 212,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $4,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

