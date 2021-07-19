Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Short Interest Up 24.6% in June

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,300 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 792,400 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $94,908.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,558.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,034 shares of company stock worth $202,762. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

EQ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.62. 47,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,473. The firm has a market cap of $163.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 14.37. Equillium has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

