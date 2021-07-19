eosDAC (EOSDAC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $8,066.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eosDAC has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.