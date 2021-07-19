Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.41. Envista reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 540%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 25,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,976.52. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,974 shares of company stock worth $8,388,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Envista stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Envista has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

