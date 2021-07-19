Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $117.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:ETR traded down $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,653. Entergy has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

