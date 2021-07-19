Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Short Interest Update

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESOA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.29. 6,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,942. Energy Services of America has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million.

In other Energy Services of America news, Director Bruce H. Elliott sold 25,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $51,154.48.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

