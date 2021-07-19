Empyrean Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAC remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,564. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

