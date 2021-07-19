Empyrean Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,800,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUXA traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,156. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

