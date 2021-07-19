Empyrean Capital Partners LP Makes New $59.37 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 425,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,365,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 1.7% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,455,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

NYSE:IFF traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,292. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $150.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

