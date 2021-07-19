Empyrean Capital Partners LP Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Shares of TSIBU stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. 2,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,226. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.