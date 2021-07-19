Empyrean Capital Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,332,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,056,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 4.14% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TEKK remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,507. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.