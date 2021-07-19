Emercoin Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $17,703.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,814,026 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

