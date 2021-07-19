Elysian Trading Down 2.9% This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Elysian has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $143,570.64 and approximately $453,568.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00047457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013334 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.05 or 0.00776259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

