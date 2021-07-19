Elizabeth A. Cook Sells 2,000 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.