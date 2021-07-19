Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report sales of $6.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.47 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $27.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.97 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.69 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,790. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.54. The company has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,131,777 shares of company stock valued at $259,355,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,084,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.