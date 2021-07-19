eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $5,869,563.75 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 97,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $5,869,563.75.

eBay stock opened at $68.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.