Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Sells $7,145,487.92 in Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo sold 126,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $7,145,487.92.

Geoff Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Geoff Pardo sold 133,626 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $7,308,005.94.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $4,119,283.08.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $34.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Eargo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 46.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 50.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth about $6,411,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth about $1,776,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

