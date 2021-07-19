Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EFSI remained flat at $$34.90 during trading hours on Friday. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.04. Eagle Financial Services has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.