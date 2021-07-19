e-Gulden (EFL) One Day Volume Hits $72.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.37 million and $72.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.13 or 0.00368604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000040 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,386 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,112 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

