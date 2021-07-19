Dusk Network Price Hits $0.1000 on Top Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.1000 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $37.05 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013293 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.35 or 0.00779629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.