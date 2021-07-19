Duquesne Family Office LLC Sells 181,632 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Duquesne Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,082 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 181,632 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 3.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SEA worth $130,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.58.

Shares of SE stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $265.80. The company had a trading volume of 45,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,688. The stock has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $101.70 and a twelve month high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

