Duquesne Family Office LLC Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Duquesne Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,016 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 1.6% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $63,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $808,287,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 23.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,799,000 after purchasing an additional 75,343 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

Shares of MELI traded down $32.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,480.31. 3,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,993. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $941.44 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,432.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4,878.91 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.