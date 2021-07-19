Duquesne Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after acquiring an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,632,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,233. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,877 shares of company stock worth $1,360,269. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

