Duquesne Family Office LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Sensei Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.99. 956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,896. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $213.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNSE. Oppenheimer lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. lowered their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

