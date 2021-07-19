DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $126,714.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $10.37 million and $126,714.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $9.96 or 0.00031685 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00038438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00100583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00147414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,415.78 or 0.99976025 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,478,614 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,770 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.