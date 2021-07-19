Dril-Quip’s (DRQ) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.