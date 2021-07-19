DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $14,693,362.72 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

