Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCS. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DOCS opened at $54.35 on Monday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

In related news, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

