Dovu Hits Market Cap of $8.67 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Dovu coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dovu has a total market cap of $8.67 million and $2.47 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013189 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.01 or 0.00771417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Dovu Profile

DOV is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.